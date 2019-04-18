LIVE:After 2-Year Wait, Mueller Report To Be Released Thursday
HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a homeless man at a major Hollywood intersection early Thursday morning and then fled.

(CBS2)

The hit-and-run crash occurred at around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Detroit Street, a few blocks from Hollywood High School, according to Los Angeles police.

The victim, a transient man in his 50s, died as a result of the crash, police said. His name was not released.

Police did not immediately issue a description of the suspect or the vehicle.

Sunset Boulevard was closed for several hours, but reopened just before 7 a.m.

