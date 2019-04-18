



– Arrests at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival were down from previous years with police announcing 99 arrests were made during the festival’s opening weekend.

According to Indio police, out of the 99 arrested, 90% were arrested for either drug or alcohol-related offenses.

The number of arrests has decreased from previous years with 106 arrests reportedly made at the music festival in 2018 and 125 arrests made in 2017.

More than 120,000 people were reported to be in attendance during the first weekend of the 3-day long music festival.

The drop in the number of arrests was said to coincide with law-enforcement changes at the festival, including the use of drone surveillance.