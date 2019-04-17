  • KCAL9On Air

Big Rig Crash, Fatal Crash, Sisters Struck By Big Rig, South LA, South LA News


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police officers are gearing up Wednesday for two sisters who were struck by a semi, killing one and gravely injuring the other.

Amy and Marlene Lorenzo were walking to Clinton Middle School on April 4, crossing 37th Street along Broadway in the crosswalk, when they were struck by a big rig and dragged.

The driver remained on the scene, and police say he did not see the girls.

Marlene, 14, was killed in the crash. Her funeral is scheduled for Thursday.

Twelve-year-old Amy remains hospitalized in critical condition. Her injuries are so severe, she will need lifelong medical care and treatment.

A GoFundMe page established by the girl’s uncle has raised nearly $25,000 of its $35,000 goal, but the LAPD’s Newton Division is helping out with a fundraiser

Wednesday to raise money for Marlene’s funeral expenses and Amy’s medical care.

The fundraiser starts at 11 a.m. at the LAPD’s Newton Station, 3400 South Central Ave., in the Red Davis Parking lot.

