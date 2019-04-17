WILMINGTON (CBSLA) — On his 100th day in office, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an alliance with LA County to take on drug companies and high prescription prices.

Newsom is rolling out a plan to make it easier for you to afford prescription drugs.

“We have leverage and we have leverage in a way that no other state in America has leverage,” Newsom said.

Under the governor’s plan, California will now negotiate with the big giants of the pharmaceutical industry as one — counties, cities, hospitals. Not individually but as one.

“The power of pulling all that money brings a lot of credibility,” said LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis.

Buying bulk as one means lowers costs, according to the governor.

Newsom says the state of California spent $8 billion in prescription drugs last year and LA County spent $242 million.

The governor says that has to stop but that it won’t be easy.

“They’re not average players. These guys are sophisticated and the way they attack you is also sophisticated,” said Newsom.

The governor added that if all goes well, lower drug prices may be coming to your local pharmacist by late summer.