  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hawthorne, Hawthorne news, Hawthorne Shootout


HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — A man who exchanged gunfire with a Hawthorne police officer after fighting with his girlfriend has been charged with trying to kill four officers who were responding to the domestic dispute call.

James Louis Boyd III, 37, of Oceanside, was charged Monday with 10 felony counts – four each of attempted murder and assault on a peace officer with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count each of shooting an occupied motor vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Boyd was fighting with his girlfriend at a hotel in Hawthorne on the morning of April 7 and reported to be chasing her when he fired shots from a rifle into the air, prosecutors said. When officers responded to the scene, Boyd allegedly shot one of the patrol cars, shattering a window, prompting at least two officers to return fire.

One officer was hit in the leg, and Boyd was also wounded, having been hit in the torso.

The girlfriend was not injured.

If convicted as charged, Boyd faces a possible maximum sentence of 100 years to life in state prison. He is being held on $5 million bail.

Hawthorne, a city of just under 87,000, was rocked almost immediately after the shootout by the murder of a mother outside Hawthorne Police Department’s headquarters during a custody exchange.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s