



— A service honoring California Highway Patrol Sgt. Steve Licon, who was killed earlier this month by a driver who has since been charged with murder, will take place Tuesday in Riverside and is expected to draw officers from law enforcement agencies across the state.

According to the CHP, Licon was working extra enforcement along the 15 Freeway near Lake Elsinore on April 6 due to the crowds hoping to see the superbloom in Walker Canyon. He had just pulled over a car when a gray Toyota driving on the shoulder struck Licon and his motorcycle, pinning it against the car he had pulled over.

The CHP veteran of nearly three decades was declared dead at a hospital. He is survived by his wife, daughter and stepdaughter.

The driver of the Toyota, Michael Callahan, has since been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the crash. Authorities say Callahan, who had previously been convicted of a misdemeanor DUI out of Orange County in 2004, was driving under the influence of alcohol when he struck Licon.

Tuesday’s service will start at 10 a.m. at Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside. The service will be private, but will include a motorcade and honor guard, officials said. Officers from law enforcement agencies across the state are expected to attend the service.

A private burial service will follow the memorial at Harvest.

The California Association of Highway Patrolmen Credit Union is accepting donations for the family online, or at the following address: Sergeant Steve Licon Memorial Fund, CAHP Credit Union, P.O. Box 276507, Sacramento, CA 95827-6507.