LIVE:Fire Burning At 900-Year-Old Notre Dame Cathedral In Paris
Filed Under:Chatsworth news, parents found dead in Chatsworth home

CHATSWORTH (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating the deaths of two parents whose bodies were found in a Chatsworth home Sunday afternoon. Their two children were unhurt.

At about 4:30 p.m., Los Angeles police responded to a deadly weapons call at a home in the 9100 block of Foster Lane to find the man and woman dead inside the home.

There was no immediate word on how they may have died. Their names and the exact nature of their relationship was also not released.

The couple’s two children were unhurt, police said. It was not immediately clear if police found the children inside the home when they first responded.

LAPD homicide detectives are investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s