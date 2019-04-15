CHATSWORTH (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating the deaths of two parents whose bodies were found in a Chatsworth home Sunday afternoon. Their two children were unhurt.

At about 4:30 p.m., Los Angeles police responded to a deadly weapons call at a home in the 9100 block of Foster Lane to find the man and woman dead inside the home.

There was no immediate word on how they may have died. Their names and the exact nature of their relationship was also not released.

The couple’s two children were unhurt, police said. It was not immediately clear if police found the children inside the home when they first responded.

LAPD homicide detectives are investigating.