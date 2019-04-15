CORONA (CBSLA) – A stabbing in Corona left one person dead and multiple people critically injured, authorities reported Monday evening.

According to reports, the Corona Police Department was called to the 1300 block of Turquoise Drive in Corona just before 5 p.m. after a fight was reported.

While en route to the area, police were told that a stabbing was in progress.

Upon arriving, police reportedly located one deceased male in the street, with other victims injured.

Those injured were transported to a local hospital and their status was not immediately released.

Officers have reportedly detained one male at the scene.