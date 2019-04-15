



– When it comes to the controversy over illegal immigration, President Donald Trump may have found an unlikely ally in Cher.

On Sunday, the legendary singer tweeted concern over the city of Los Angeles potentially focusing more attention on immigration at the expense of its own homeless population.

“I Understand Helping struggling Immigrants, but MY CITY (Los Angeles) ISNT TAKING CARE OF ITS OWN,” Cher tweeted. “WHAT ABOUT THE 50,000+ US Citizens WHO LIVE ON THE STREETS. PPL WHO LIVE BELOW POVERTY LINE,& HUNGRY? If My State Can’t Take Care of Its Own (Many Are VETS) How Can it Take Care Of More.”

L.A. has seen a growing homeless crisis as rents skyrocket and more people are forced onto the streets. The annual Greater Los Angeles Homeless in 2018 recorded 52,765 homeless people living in L.A. County.

President Trump expressed his approval Monday morning.

“I finally agree with @Cher!”

This comes after Mr. Trump again stoked the debate over immigration last week when he floated the idea that he would release illegal immigrants into sanctuary cities.

“Due to the fact that Democrats are unwilling to change our very dangerous immigration laws, we are indeed, as reported, giving strong considerations to placing Illegal Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only,” Trump tweeted.

In February, the L.A. City Council unanimously passed a resolution giving L.A. sanctuary status for immigrants, joining other sanctuary cities in the region including San Bernardino, Santa Ana and Malibu.

In October 2017, then Gov. Jerry Brown signed Senate Bill 54, the sanctuary state legislation that extends protections for immigrants living in the United States illegally. Under it, police are barred from asking people about their immigration status or participating in immigration enforcement activities. Jail officials are only allowed to transfer inmates to federal immigration authorities if they have been convicted of certain crimes.