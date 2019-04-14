PALMDALE (CBSLA) — A suspect who was carrying some kind of weapon, reportedly plowed his car into a Palmdale fast food restaurant Sunday afternoon.

Preliminary reports say the suspect was then shot by a guard who worked at a neighboring McDonald’s after plowing into a Carl’s Jr. and brandishing a knife.

It was also reported the man plowed into the McDonald’s and was shot by the guard at Carl’s Jr.

The incident played out on 25th Street and Ave. S.

Several people were reportedly hurt by the car crash. The extent of their injuries is not known.

It is also unclear what the extent of the suspect’s injuries are but police said he was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident and looking for a motive.

The suspect — described as a shirtless Latino — was reportedly shot three times after brandishing a knife.

Deputies said the man did not appear to be breathing, according to a preliminary report.