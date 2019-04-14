EL MONTE (CBSLA) — A search remains underway for an 18-year-old man with Autism who went missing while visiting with relatives in El Monte.

Marcos Aviles walked out of a house on Fineview Street unnoticed. His family says he has the mental capacity of a 2-year-old and is nonverbal.

Police say it is possible he boarded a bus headed for Norwalk.

Aviles is 5-foot-7, weighs 190 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray-green T-shirt, tan pants, and grey shoes.

He may be carrying a shopping bag with “USA” on it.

Anyone who may have seen Aviles was urged to call the El Monte Police Department.