HYDE PARK (CBSLA) – Children at Crete Academy in Hyde Park helped unveil a memorial basketball court in honor of Nipsey Hussle Sunday.

The slain rapper, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom, grew up in South L.A. and was shot to death outside his Hyde Park clothing store last month.

Asghedom was buried on Friday after a long procession through the streets of L.A. that included his old neighborhood.

Despite his success in the music industry, Nipsey stayed in his community, investing in businesses and creating job opportunities for others.

Asghedom’s strong ties with his community led Crete Academy, a local non-profit charter school in the Crenshaw neighborhood, to commission a mural in his memory.

The school’s co-founder says Nipsey is a reminder that we have to help kids to dream big.

“For our kids to look at Nipsy and see to see everything he’s done, what he was able to accomplish and how much he gave back to the community is huge for them…because he looks like them. He grew up where they grew up. He’s the epitome of everything that they want to be and aspire to be,” said Crete Academy Founder Hattie Mitchell.

10-year-old Naya Lewis told CBS2, “It inspires me. Kinda makes me want to keep going for what he did for us. It makes me believe that we can make it through.”

The effort to bring the mural to the school was done by the group Venice Ball.