LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Those little complimentary shampoo bottles provided in hotel rooms could soon be a thing of the past according to California lawmakers.

Lawmakers are proposing a bill that would ban the single-use mini bottles of shampoo, conditioner, and lotion that are often found in hotel room bathrooms.

The proposed law would reportedly go into effect in 2023 and would encourage hotels to provide products in bulk dispensers, helping to cut down on plastic waste.

Assembly Member Ash Kalra of San Jose co-authored the bill, known as AB 1162, that would prevent vacation rentals from providing products in bottles smaller than four ounces.

According to CNN, Kalra stated in an analysis of the bill, “By not offering small bottles of personal care products, hotels, motels, and other lodging establishments can promote a more sustainable business and potentially reduce operating costs. AB 1162 will take meaningful action to curb single-use plastic consumption in the lodging industry and increase consumer awareness.”

Supports of the bill say the bottles add so much waste to the environment that implementing the ban would prevent hundreds of millions of single-use plastic waste and also cut back on the harmful production of plastic.

Santa Cruz was the first to ban the small bottles last year.