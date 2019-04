SUN VALLEY (CBSLA) — At least two people were killed and three taken to the hospital in a violent two-vehicle collision in Sun Valley Friday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Sun Valley Double Fatal two car crash 3 people taken to hospital @LAFD working at the crash site on San Fernando Rd & Lankershim @KCBSKCALDesk pic.twitter.com/WcOqqKRLRR — stu mundel (@Stu_Mundel) April 13, 2019

The accident occurred at San Fernando Road and Lankershim Boulevard.

Police said that one of the drivers fled the scene on foot and was last seen running along the railroad tracks.

