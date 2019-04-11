(CBS Local)– Hank Azaria is one of the most unique actors in the entertainment world and Tawny Newsome and Richard Kind got to see that first hand on the set of “Brockmire.”

While Kind has known Azaria for over two decades, Newsome just met him for the first time working on this show.

“He’s so amazing. He does a method of filming that I’ve never seen before,” said Newsome in an interview with CBS Local. “He likes to record in a different order than most comedies are taped. He does tights first and then goes out to wides. I found it interesting because he wants to do a lot of tight coverage of both of you. He likes to do tights first because by the time you are a little tired with the scene, you’re just in a wide and it’s not as dependent on your performance.”

“I’ve known him for over 25 years. The part was available and I got the role,” said Kind in an interview with CBS Local. “We met playing poker, we had a lot of mutual friends.”

While Newsome is relatively new to the acting scene, Kind has been on sets for decades. He’s worked with people like Larry David, Clint Eastwood and Ben Affleck. Although both actors come from different backgrounds, Newsome and Kind were both attracted to this show.

“I’m a weird renaissance kid. I’ve been in bands, I’m an actor and a podcaster,” said Newsome. “I’m always on a weird hustle. I auditioned for the part and I got it.”

“I’m a person from the theater who likes rehearsal,” said Kind. “I’m an improviser and I like to work at it. Some people like Clint Eastwood thinks rehearsal ruins the spontaneity of it. I disagree with him.”

For Newsome and Kind, “Brockmire” is a great example of the shift going on in the TV industry right now. Different types of characters are being introduced and fervent fan bases are being rewarded.

“I feel that the quality of TV done by individual artists is greater because there aren’t as many artistic restrictions on them,” said Kind. “The artist has his own voice and it can appeal to the audience that it appeals to. Everything is smaller and contained. This is eight episodes, so the budgets are not as large. There are a couple of hundred thousand people that adore this show.”

“There’s a myth right now that suddenly there’s all diversity and the only people getting parts are diverse,” said Newsome. “The numbers still aren’t there. Any swing toward equality feels like oppression for some. It’s nice to see more roles, but there still are no where near the number that there are for straight white guys.”

Season three of “Brockmire” is streaming now on IFC.