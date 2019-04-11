



– A teacher’s aide at a Long Beach learning center has been arrested on allegations of sexually assaulting a child and investigators believe he may have more victims.

Anthony Sutton, 32, was taken into custody Tuesday on charges of sexual assault of a minor and possession of child pornography. He is accused of sexually assaulting a minor several times in Long Beach and Signal Hill, according to Long Beach police.

Sutton has worked as a teacher’s aide at a Long Beach learning center since January of 2019, but investigators do not believe any of the incidents occurred at the learning center itself, police said.

Authorities did not identify the learning center where he worked. It’s unclear if the victim was a student at the center.

Police believe Sutton could have more victims. Anyone with information should call police at 562-435-6711.