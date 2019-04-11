



– One person was killed and three were wounded in a shooting near the funeral procession route for rapper Nipsey Hussle in South Los Angeles Thursday.

The victims were shot about 6:25 p.m. in the area of 103rd and Main streets near where thousands lined streets, according to Los Angeles police.

All four were taken to a hospital, LAPD Officer Jeff Lee said.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore tweeted that the victims were three men and one woman between 30 and 50 years old.

In the midst of this procession we have a multi-4 Shooting at 103 St and Main St. Victims are 3 Male Blacks and 1 Female Black – ages from 30-50 years old. Tragically one is deceased. Suspects in gray Hyundai fired on the victims. We must stop this senseless violence. — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) April 12, 2019

The extent of the wounded victims’ injuries were not immediately available.

“We must stop this senseless violence,” Moore tweeted.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.