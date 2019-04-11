Filed Under:Los Angeles News, Nipsey Hussle


SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One person was killed and three were wounded in a shooting near the funeral procession route for rapper Nipsey Hussle in South Los Angeles Thursday.

The victims were shot about 6:25 p.m. in the area of 103rd and Main streets near where thousands lined streets, according to Los Angeles police.

The shooting occurred near the southern portion of the procession route.

All four were taken to a hospital, LAPD Officer Jeff Lee said.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore tweeted that the victims were three men and one woman between 30 and 50 years old.

The extent of the wounded victims’ injuries were not immediately available.

“We must stop this senseless violence,” Moore tweeted.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

