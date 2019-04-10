LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Health officials are warning travelers of possible exposure of the measles virus at Long Beach Airport after a passenger with the virus traveled through the area.

According to city health officials, a passenger with infectious measles passed through the airport two times in recent weeks, possibly exposing others who were in the airport to the virus.

The Long Beach Health Department said the passenger flew from San Fransisco to Long Beach on JetBlue flight 1136 the morning of March 30 arriving at Gate 11 and returned to San Fransisco April 7 departing from Gate 7.

Health officials are warning that anyone in the area of those gates between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. may have been exposed and could be at risk of developing measles.

People aboard the flight have been notified separately.

Symptoms of measles often begin with fever, runny nose, coughing, and red eyes, followed by a rash that spreads across the body. The rash generally

appears between 10 and 21 days following exposure.

There is no current risk of exposure from the patient at Long Beach airport, according to health officials.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)