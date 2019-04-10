LOS ANGELES (CBSLA — “Grease” fans, rejoice! A prequel to the 1978 musical “Grease” has been reported to be in development by Paramount Studios’ division, Paramount Players.

The prequel, titled “Summer Nights,” will share the story of how “Grease” lovebirds, Olivia Newton-John’s Sandy Olsson and John Travolta’s Danny Zuko, initially met during summer before unknowingly ending up at the same high school senior year.

Through the decades, “Grease” and the music that fills it, has contributed to pop-culture and anniversary editions have been reissued every few years.

A few years after the success of “Grease,” a sequel was released starring Michelle Pfeiffer, though it did not gain much success.

In 2016, Fox adapted the film into a live television broadcast starring Julianne Hough and Vanessa Hudgens which ended up winning five Emmys.

According to reports, “Big Fish” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” writer John August will be adding this film to his list of projects.

August shares writing credits on two films coming out in 2019, Disney’s live-action remake of “Aladdin” opening May 24, and Guillermo del Toro’s “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.“