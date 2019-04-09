HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Actress Scarlett Johansson was rushed to an LAPD station following her appearance with her fellow “Avengers: Endgame” co-stars on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” after being overwhelmed outside by paparazzi.

The actress had just finished taping the appearance on the late-night talk show at the El Capitan Theater on Hollywood Boulevard when she was “overpowered by paparazzi,” according to LAPD spokesman Josh Rubenstein.

She was rushed to the Hollywood Station by her security detail. Johansson did not file a police report, and her entourage took her home after paparazzi left the area, Rubenstein said.

Johansson, who has been on a worldwide press tour to promote the latest blockbuster movie in the Avengers series of films, was not injured in the incident – simply “spooked,” according to Rubenstein.