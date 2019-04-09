



– Police have released a sketch of a man wanted for exposing himself to several children in a park in Ontario Monday.

Children Monday morning reported seeing the man committing lewd acts at Creekside Park, located at 3151 E Riverside Dr., adjacent to Grace Yokley Middle School, according to Ontario police.

At one point, the suspect reached out and touched a girl as she walked by, although he was not exposing himself at the time, police said.

Investigators believe the man has committed similar acts at Creekside Park in the past.

He is described as light-skinned, in his mid-30s, 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-5, with a beard and medium-length dark hair. He has a medium to heavy build and was last seen wearing jogging clothes including a black sweatshirt, red t-shirt and black or gray shorts.

He drives a tan or gray colored older model sedan similar to a Toyota Camry or Honda Accord.

Anyone with information on his identity should call police at 909-408-1845.