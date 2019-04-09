  • KCAL9On Air

LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman was killed Tuesday in a crash that shut down a stretch of La Cienega for several hours of the morning commute.

The crash happened at about 4:15 a.m. along La Cienega Boulevard at Airdrome in the Mid-City area. The impact of the crash left debris strewn across La Cienega.

The female driver of a Ford Focus was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the Focus was hit broadside by a Ram pickup truck.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s not clear what caused the crash.

La Cienega was shut down between Airdrome and 18th through at least 8 a.m.

