  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    1:00 PMHot Bench
    1:30 PMHot Bench
    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:14 Freeway

ACTON (CBSLA) – A crash involving a propane tanker and a camper Tuesday shut down the 14 Freeway near Acton, according to officials.

The crash was reported around 9:15 a.m. near Crown Valley Road, a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson said.

A hazardous-materials team was sent to deal with leaking propane after authorities closed the southbound freeway, but at least one lane was reopened after 10 a.m.

Two patients were airlifted to trauma centers, while the others were transported to a nearby hospital.

Some nearby businesses were evacuated due to the spill.

The closure was expected to last as long as four hours.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s