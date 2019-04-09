ACTON (CBSLA) – A crash involving a propane tanker and a camper Tuesday shut down the 14 Freeway near Acton, according to officials.

The crash was reported around 9:15 a.m. near Crown Valley Road, a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson said.

A hazardous-materials team was sent to deal with leaking propane after authorities closed the southbound freeway, but at least one lane was reopened after 10 a.m.

Two patients were airlifted to trauma centers, while the others were transported to a nearby hospital.

Some nearby businesses were evacuated due to the spill.

The closure was expected to last as long as four hours.