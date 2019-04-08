LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Singer Solange has canceled on her performances at Coachella, which starts this week.

The change was announced Sunday in a tweet by Coachella’s organizers, who said the cancellation was due to “major production delays.”

Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year's festival. She sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future. — Coachella (@coachella) April 8, 2019

Solange, sister of Beyonce Knowles, was originally scheduled to perform on both Saturdays of the festival, which spans two weekends every year in Indio.

Organizers say Solange “sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future.”

This year’s festival is headlined by Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande.