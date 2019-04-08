  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:30 AMYour Help is Needed Now!
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coachella, Coachella News, indio, Indio News, Solange

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Singer Solange has canceled on her performances at Coachella, which starts this week.

The change was announced Sunday in a tweet by Coachella’s organizers, who said the cancellation was due to “major production delays.”

Solange, sister of Beyonce Knowles, was originally scheduled to perform on both Saturdays of the festival, which spans two weekends every year in Indio.

Organizers say Solange “sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future.”

This year’s festival is headlined by Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s