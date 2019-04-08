Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Details for a public memorial for rapper Nipsey Hussle were announced Monday, just over a week after the Grammy-nominated artist was gunned down in South Los Angeles.
Nipsey Hussle Celebration Of Life
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Details for a public memorial for rapper Nipsey Hussle were announced Monday, just over a week after the Grammy-nominated artist was gunned down in South Los Angeles.
The 33-year-old father of two and community leader was fatally shot outside his store The Marathon Clothing on March 31 and has since been remembered through vigils, murals and in interviews with family and friends.
Nipsey Hussle Celebration Of Life
Staples Center
Apr 11, 2019 – 10:00 a.m.
TICKETS AVAILABLE 4/9 at 10 a.m.
TICKETING INFORMATION
- Tickets are available starting Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. via axs.com, to California residents only. When asked for a Promo Code, please enter your zip code. There is a four ticket limit per household.
- Tickets are complimentary and will be provided via Flash/AXS Mobile Delivery only.
- Ticket holders are encouraged to download the AXS Mobile App in advance in order to access tickets for entry. Tickets will be loaded into your account on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. If you have any problems accessing your tickets on the AXS Mobile App please contact the STAPLES Box Office at 213-742-7340.
- Tickets are not eligible for resale, are non-transferrable, and may not be left at Will Call.
- Please visit the STAPLES Center Guest Services page for more venue information, or contact Guest Services with any questions.
Find more information, click here.