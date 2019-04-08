Mother Shot And Killed In Front Of Police Station During Custody ExchangeThe mother of a 17-month-old child was fatally shot Sunday evening outside of the Hawthorne Police Department.

Man Tries To Cut His Own Throat In Terminal 4 Baggage Claim Area At LAXA suicidal man was stopped by LAX police from cutting his throat with a straight razor.

Man Suspected Of Gunning Down Mother Of His Child Outside Hawthorne Police Station ArrestedThe suspect, Jacob Munn, dropped off a 17-month-old child at the police station for a child exchange when he returned with a shotgun and killed the child’s mother, Brenda Renteria, authorities said.

Plans Being Finalized To Honor Nipsey Hussle During Public Memorial At Staples CenterPlans were being finalized for the funeral service for Nipsey Hussle who was killed last week.

Gunman On Bicycle On Loose After Shooting Man To Death In South LADetectives say someone rode up to the man on a bicycle and opened fire. The shooter was last seen riding westbound on Jefferson.

Suspect In Military Gear With High-Powered Rifle In Custody After Hawthorne Officer Is ShotAuthorities say an officer was in surgery Sunday after being wounded in a gunfire exchange with a suspect armed with at least one high-powered rifle in the Hawthorne area. The suspect was also wounded.

Caught On Video: Woman Stabbed In Huntington Beach, 2 Men ArrestedOfficers arrived on scene to find a knife sticking out of the victim’s abdomen.

Parents Of UCLA Soccer Player Lauren Isackson To Plead Guilty In College Admissions ScandalThe Isacksons are accused of paying more than $600,000 in bribes to get their two daughters admitted to UCLA and USC as student-athletes.

Person Dead After Vehicle Goes Off Cliff In Point MuguPolice are investigating a fatal accident after a vehicle went over a cliff in Point Magu Sunday night, killing at least one person inside.

Man Shot Dead While Sitting In Car In South LASouth L.A. has been besieged by gun violence in recent weeks, including the March 31 shooting death of musician Nipsey Hussle.