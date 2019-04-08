Comments
Nipsey Hussle Celebration Of Life
Messages left by fans at a makeshift memorial outside The Marathon clothing store. (Photo by Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)
Staples Center
Apr 11, 2019 – 10:00 AM
TICKETING INFORMATION
- Tickets are available starting Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM via axs.com, to California residents only. When asked for a Promo Code, please enter your zip code. There is a four ticket limit per household.
- Tickets are complimentary and will be provided via Flash/AXS Mobile Delivery only.
- Ticket holders are encouraged to download the AXS Mobile App in advance in order to access tickets for entry. Tickets will be loaded into your account on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM. If you have any problems accessing your tickets on the AXS Mobile App please contact the STAPLES Box Office at (213) 742-7340.
- Tickets are not eligible for resale, are non-transferrable, and may not be left at Will Call.
EVENT INFORMATION FOR TICKETED GUESTS
- Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration of Life will begin promptly at 10:00 AM, and doors will open at 8:00 AM. With the anticipated traffic in the downtown Los Angeles area, guests are encouraged to arrive early.
- All guests in your group must enter the venue together as tickets are non-transferrable.
- To ensure the safety of our guests and staff, you are subject to a metal detector screening, visual inspection, and bag inspection conducted by STAPLES Center Security personnel. Please do not bring backpacks of any size, or bags larger than 14” x 14” x 6”, as they are not permitted in the venue.
- Out of respect to the family, cameras and recording devices will not be permitted inside the venue. You may be asked to leave the event if you are found recording or taking photos.
- Non-alcoholic beverages and light snacks will be available for purchase inside the venue. Outside food and beverages are not permitted.
- Guests requiring accessible seating may speak with any Guest Services Team Member upon entry into the venue to be accommodated.
- Please visit the STAPLES Center Guest Services page for more venue information, or contact Guest Services with any questions.
For fans that are unable to attain tickets to Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration of Life, information will be released soon regarding the procession.