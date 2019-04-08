



– Actress Felicity Huffman is among 14 people pleading guilty to federal charges that they paid bribes to college coaches and testing administrators in order to get their children admitted into elite universities.

The Department of Justice announced Monday that Huffman is pleading guilty to charges that she paid Newport Beach businessman Rick Singer – the mastermind behind the admissions scandal — $15,000 in the form of a donation to help her oldest daughter cheat on the SAT.

Huffman’s husband, actor William H. Macy, has not been charged in the case.

Huffman released the following statement Monday afternoon:

“I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney’s Office. “I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions. “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly. “My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her. This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”

Of the 14 defendants pleading guilty, 13 are parents and the fourteenth is a college coach.

RELATED: Parents Of UCLA Soccer Player Lauren Isackson To Plead Guilty In College Admissions Scandal

On March 12, the FBI charged 50 people in a massive bribery scheme in which wealthy families paid millions to Singer to help their children cheat on standardized tests and bribe test administrators and college coaches to help get their kids into top universities like UCLA, USC, Yale, Stanford and Georgetown. Along with Felicity Huffman, actress Lori Loughlin was also charged.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.