TORRANCE (CBSLA) – A short police pursuit ended in flames Monday night in Torrance after a suspect in a stolen vehicle crashed into a wall and the vehicle caught on fire.

Torrance police responded to reports of a vehicle being stolen from a Target parking lot near Sepulveda Blvd. and Madrona Ave.

Police were able to locate the car and a short pursuit ensued before the suspect crashed into a small retaining wall at Carson St. and Merrill Drive.

The car caught on fire following the crash and officers were able to contain it before the fire department arrived.

Three suspects inside of the car were taken into custody, including the driver.