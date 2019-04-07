



— A Torrance family is hoping the public can lead them to their missing loved one — an 82-year-old they said has early onset dementia.

Francisco Candelario was last seen on Tuesday, April 2.

His family is especially concerned because they said his health is at risk.

When last seen, Candelario was wearing a maroon and black Nike jacket. He was in a silver Honda Odyssey mini-van with a license plate that says SKYLEE1.

In addition to having dementia, his family says Candelario has memory loss and is easily confused.

If you’ve seen him or know of Candelario’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Myra Francis Challman (562-213-7708) or Mimi Alfaro (630-345-0014.)

You can also call the Torrance Police Department at (310) 328-3456.