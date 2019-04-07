



–An off-duty sheriff’s deputy fatally shot his brother during a party in Bloomington Saturday evening, authorities said.

The deceased had allegedly grabbed a knife during an altercation with family members and slashed at least one.

Detectives from the Fontana station are investigating the fatal shooting and attempted murder that took place in the front yard of at a residence.

Just after 9:10 p.m., authorities responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Magnolia Street and Marygold Avenue.

A subsequent call said that someone had been shot at a resident in the 9800 block of Magnolia Street.

Deputies arrived on scene and said they found numerous people in the home’s front yard including 28-year-old Bloomington resident Israel Miranda, who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Miranda was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A male victim, later identified as Sergio Miranda, 24, had a laceration to his hand and refused treatment at the scene.

Homicide detectives learned that Israel was on active parole and had a history of violence. Witnesses said there was a family party and an argument ensued between several family members that escalated in the front yard. . During the argument, Israel allegedly armed himself with a knife and assaulted family members. During the assault, Humberto Miranda, who is Israel’s 26-year-old brother and the off-duty deputy sheriff with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s, shot Israel.

The investigation will be submitted to the DA’s Office for review.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective David Lara at (909)387-3589. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or the WeTip Hotline.