Suspect In Military Gear With High-Powered Rifle In Custody After Hawthorne Officer Is ShotAuthorities say an officer was in surgery Sunday after being wounded in a gunfire exchange with a suspect armed with at least one high-powered rifle in the Hawthorne area. The suspect was also wounded.

Encino Home Of Rams Coach Sean McVay Hit By BurglarsSean McVay is just the latest victim targeted in a spree of celebrity home burglaries in the L.A.-area over the past few years.

Woman Shot And Killed In Front Of Hawthorne Police Station During Custody ExchangeShots were fired outside the Hawthorne Police Department Sunday evening killing one woman.

CHP Officer Fatally Struck By Car On 15 FreewayThe crash was reported at 4:26 p.m. on the southbound side of the freeway just north of Nichols Road, according to CHP.

American Tourist From Costa Mesa Held For Ransom In Uganda Released, Reported To Be SafeA California woman kidnapped while on a safari in Uganda has been released by her captors after a ransom was reportedly paid.

CBS2 Exclusive | Nipsey Hussle's Grandmother On Rapper's Legacy: 'I Hope These Young People Will Get The Message'The grandmother of Nipsey Hussle said in her first interview since the rapper's murder that she finds solace in the support from the Los Angeles community and hopes his legacy will positively impact the youth.

Plans Being Finalized To Honor Nipsey Hussle During Public Memorial At Staples CenterPlans were being finalized for the funeral service for Nipsey Hussle who was killed last week.

Reports: Human Remains Found At Home Of Original Mouseketeer Reported Missing Last SummerThe remains have not been positively identified.

Eric Holder, Represented By Attorney Christopher Darden, Charged With Murder In Nipsey Hussle ShootingAn aspiring rapper was charged Thursday in the murder of hip hop artist Nipsey Hussle in South Los Angeles.

Tiny 4-Foot-Wide Strip Of Asphalt In Long Beach Listed For $18,000A tiny slice of asphalt in Long Beach has a huge price tag - and not much else.