



The 2019 ACM Awards broadcast live this Sunday, April 7th, only on CBS. Country’s biggest stars will assemble but only a select few will receive the honor of hearing their name called.

See below for the full list of winners throughout the night and be sure to catch all the action this Sunday on CBS.

**Updated as of 11:40PM EST.

Artist of the Decade

Jason Aldean

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Keith Urban

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Female Artist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Kacey Musgraves

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

Dan + Shay

Group of the Year

Old Dominion

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

New Female Artist of the Year

Danielle Bradbery

Ashley McBryde

Lindsay Ell

Carly Pearce

New Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Jordan Davis

Michael Ray

Mitchell Tenpenny

Luke Combs

New Duo or Group of the Year

High Valley

Runaway June

LANCO

Album of the Year

Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay

Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

Desperate Man – Eric Church

From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton

The Mountain – Dierks Bentley

Single of the Year

“Down to the Honky Tonk” – Jake Owen

“Heaven” – Kane Brown

“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

“Most People Are Good” – Luke Bryan

“Tequila” – Dan + Shay

Song of the Year

“Break Up In The End” – Cole Swindell

“Tequila” – Dan + Shay

“Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton

“Yours” – Russell Dickerson

“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

“Space Cowboy” – Kacey Musgraves

Video of the Year

“Babe” – Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift

“Burn Out” – Midland

“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

“Shoot Me Straight” – Brothers Osborne

“Tequila” – Dan + Shay

“Drunk Girl” – Chris Janson

Songwriter of the Year

Ross Copperman

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year

“Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” – David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney

“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

“Keeping Score” – Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson

“Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line