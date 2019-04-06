FOUNTAIN VALLEY (CBSLA) — A crash in Fountain Valley sent six people to the hospital Saturday morning.

Police found nitrous oxide in the wrecked SUV.

Investigators believe it was used to get high and that it may have been a factor in the crash.

It was just after midnight when investigators say the car traveling southbound on Harvard Boulevard — carrying the driver and five passengers — ended up losing control, slamming into a tree and then into a utility pole.

The driver, 18, was arrested for driving under the influence.