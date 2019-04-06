  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:10 Freeway, Boyle Heights

BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — One person was killed and two others critically injured in a multi-vehicle traffic accident on the westbound Santa Monica Freeway transition to the southbound Golden State Freeway in Boyle Heights.

Firefighters found multiple patients with various injuries, including two people who were critically injured and had to be cut out of the wreckage. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The transition road was shut down for three hours.

The accident happened Friday night around 11:30 p.m, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Video from the scene appears to show a Honda Civic that crashed into a tree on the side of the 10 Freeway.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

