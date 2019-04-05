



— A car wanted in the murders of two brothers in San Pedro was chased all the way to Corona, where three people have were detained early Friday.

Police spotted the car in Carson after midnight, and gave chase all the way into Corona, reaching speeds as high as 120 mph as it zig-zagged across Southern California.

The pursuit traversed the 710, 210, 57 and 71 freeways before a California Highway Patrol officer used the PIT maneuver to force the car to a stop. Three people inside were taken into custody.

Authorities say the car is linked to the murders of 25-year-old Jason Montes and his brother, 27-year-old Justin Montes. The two men were shot several times.