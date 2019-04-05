  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Car Chase, Carson, Corona, Double Murder, Police Pursuit, San Pedro, San Pedro News


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A car wanted in the murders of two brothers in San Pedro was chased all the way to Corona, where three people have were detained early Friday.

Police spotted the car in Carson after midnight, and gave chase all the way into Corona, reaching speeds as high as 120 mph as it zig-zagged across Southern California.

The pursuit traversed the 710, 210, 57 and 71 freeways before a California Highway Patrol officer used the PIT maneuver to force the car to a stop. Three people inside were taken into custody.

Authorities say the car is linked to the murders of 25-year-old Jason Montes and his brother, 27-year-old Justin Montes. The two men were shot several times.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s