LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Newly released documents show LAX has ambitious plans to expand before the 2028 Olympics returns to Los Angeles.

Los Angeles International Airport officials are hoping to build another terminal on the other side of Sepulveda Boulevard, according to documents posted online that are a pre-cursor to an environmental report.

The documents shows the new terminal would be built in an area where there are now hangars, maintenance facilities, and an American Eagle concourse. It would also be one of the stops for the new people mover. The new facility could add 12 gates that could accommodate wide-body jets for international flights, or as many as 19 for narrower planes that fly domestically.

The expansion plans are just the latest in the city’s ongoing $14 billion effort to overhaul the second-busiest airport in the nation ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics.