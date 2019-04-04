  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMPaid Program
    07:30 AMDr. Ho Relieves Back Pain
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Koreatown, Koreatown News, Parking Spot Standoff

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A busy Koreatown residential street was the scene of a tense, hours-long standoff…over a parking spot.

A standoff over a street parking spot took nearly two hours to resolve itself and it was all documented on social media by a Mariah Flores, who spotted what was going down from her apartment window on Monday night.

“Yeah. Just kind of a silly situation,” Flores said.

People who live in the area of 5th and Catalina streets acknowledge that finding street parking is a constant battle. In fact, finding a non-metered, non-permitted spot in any neighborhood in Los Angeles for the night without trekking several blocks can be nearly impossible, so many Angelenos on Twitter who saw the parking battle unfold on Flores’ feed had identical responses: “We’ve been there.”

The stalemate started at about 6:20 p.m. Monday night as a black car was trying to reverse into a spot, as parallel parkers do. But a silver car pulled up close behind, blocking the black car from completing the parallel parking job, in an apparent claim on the spot.

Twenty minutes in, both cars turned on their hazard lights, but both refused to budge. Even as cars honked angrily as they wound their way around the stalemate, the two cars remained in that position for the next hour.

The play-by-play account went viral on Twitter, even drawing the attention of Twitter queen Chrissy Teigen, who declared herself Team Black Car.

“Of course. Anybody who’s a good driver is Team Black Car,” Flores said.

The stalemate finally broke when a third driver, Andrew McCray, came out to move his car, making room for both cars to park.

“I’m just glad I could resolve that issue, I guess,” he said with a laugh.

But that wasn’t the end of the tense situation. Both drivers sat in their respective cars for several minutes after scoring their spots. The driver of the silver car finally got out about an hour and 40 minutes after the ordeal started.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s