



– With the help of witnesses, investigators were able to track down two men suspected of stabbing a woman in downtown Huntington Beach Tuesday night.

Dominic Piraino, 19, of Covina and Brandon Lebrun, 23, of Glendora were both booked on assault with a deadly weapon. Piraino also faces a count of attempted murder.

According to Huntington Beach police, at about 10:30 p.m., two men stabbed a woman after an altercation and fled in a vehicle.

Officers responded to find the victim with a knife sticking out of her abdomen. She was rushed to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, police said.

With the help of witnesses, officers were able to identify the license plate of the suspect vehicle and track it down. Piraino and Lebrun, who matched the description of the suspects, were arrested.

A motive for the attack and the relationship of the suspects to the victim was not confirmed.