  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 4PM
    5:00 PMThe People's Court
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:huntington beach, Los Angeles News, woman stabbed Huntington Beach


HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – With the help of witnesses, investigators were able to track down two men suspected of stabbing a woman in downtown Huntington Beach Tuesday night.

Dominic Piraino, 19, of Covina and Brandon Lebrun, 23, of Glendora were both booked on assault with a deadly weapon. Piraino also faces a count of attempted murder.

(Huntington Beach Police)

According to Huntington Beach police, at about 10:30 p.m., two men stabbed a woman after an altercation and fled in a vehicle.

Officers responded to find the victim with a knife sticking out of her abdomen. She was rushed to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, police said.

With the help of witnesses, officers were able to identify the license plate of the suspect vehicle and track it down. Piraino and Lebrun, who matched the description of the suspects, were arrested.

A motive for the attack and the relationship of the suspects to the victim was not confirmed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s