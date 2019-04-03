



– Parents with special needs children have taken to social media to express their anger over Disneyland’s new stroller and wagon policy saying that it limits their children from fully enjoying the park.

Starting May 1, families with over-sized strollers and wagons, measuring more than 31 inches wide and 52 inches long, will have to rent double strollers inside the park.

The new strollers being offered at the park are more narrow and have the children sitting front to back.

The new policy has been set in place to help ease congestion at the crowded amusement park.

The change in requirements has ignited online backlash on social media sites of parents with special needs children who say the over-sized strollers and wagons are the only way their children can enjoy Disneyland.

The frustrated parents explained that the wagons and strollers keep their children from becoming overstimulated.

Mother, Sarah Yeung, told CBSLA, “I think that’s not very fair because it’s a place a lot of people like to bring their kids with special needs, so that rules out a lot of people.”

In a statement issued Wednesday night a Disneyland spokesperson said, “Nothing has changed about how we make accommodations for guests with disabilities. Meeting their needs is extremely important to us.”

Another mother, Jenny Tong said, “Disneyland is a family place and we should be able to accommodate everyone and everyone’s needs.”

Some parents, however, are for the change, and see how the smaller stroller size can be beneficial to the congestion at the park.