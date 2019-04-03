



— Social media photos showing Miley Cyrus posing in a Joshua tree have drawn criticism from people concerned about protecting the iconic species – including the National Park Service.

The photos posted this week on Cyrus’ Instagram and Twitter accounts were captioned “Looking down at all the petty drama like….” and “Monkey Bizzzzznassssss” but gave no specific location.

While it wasn’t clear whether the pics were actually taken at Joshua Tree National Park, other photos posted in the past two weeks appear to show the singer near electricity-producing windmills in the Palm Springs area, according to The Desert Sun.

Hundreds of comments on Cyrus’ posts questioned the singer’s judgment for the photos and voiced concern for the rare Joshua trees.

Officials put out a statement on the park’s verified Twitter account that, while not immediately directed at Cyrus, urged the public not to follow her example:

“Joshua trees are not your typical ‘tree’-they’re actually more closely related to grasses and orchids than hardwood trees (oak or cedar). They have thin, shallow roots & can’t support weight w/o damage. Keep admiring & loving on our amazing Joshua trees, from the ground! ❤ <3”

Joshua trees are protected in Joshua Tree National Park and the Mojave National Preserve as well as under some city and county ordinances.

National Park spokesman George Land expressed concern that the singer’s many followers might copy her actions. Joshua trees were damaged earlier this year during the partial government shutdown.

There was no immediate response to an email seeking comment from her publicist.

