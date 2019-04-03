  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Encino, Encino News, Exotic Animal Trafficking, Mally Mall

ENCINO (CBSLA) — An investigation into the trafficking of exotic animals led to a raid at the Encino home of hip-hop producer Mally Mall.

A search warrant was served early Wednesday in the 4000 block of Grimes Place by Los Angeles police officers and agents from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Mall — whose website says he has worked with artists such as Tyga, Drake, Justin Bieber, Future, Sean Kingston, and Snoop Dogg – was reportedly home at the time of the raid.

The producer’s Instagram account features several videos and images of a young Cheetah hashtagged #Cleo, a Capuchin monkey apparently named Bubbs, and a Caracal cat – which is native to Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, and India – he seems to call Pharaoh. It’s not clear how these exotic animals were obtained, or whether permits were required to have them.

 

