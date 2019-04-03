Filed Under:Channel Islands Harbor, Jellyfish, Moon Jellyfish, Oxnard, Oxnard News

OXNARD (CBSLA) — Thousands of moon jellyfish are converging on the Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard, attracting crowds of people eager to see the unusual phenomenon.

The jellyfish have been gathering in large numbers in the harbor since at least mid-March. This species of jellyfish appear translucent white and do not sting.

Winds and currents are pushing the sea creatures into coves, which make them more visible to people, according to Sean Anderson, an ecologist and professor at Cal State Channel Islands.

It’s not clear how long the jellyfish will keep hanging out in Oxnard.

