Filed Under:President Donald Trump


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Heads up, travelers: President Donald Trump is coming to Southern California later this week.

Trump is scheduled to fly into El Centro in Imperial County late Friday morning and travel to Calexico to view a newly completed section of border wall, according to White Hose officials.

Following the border wall visit, the president will arrive at Los Angeles International Airport in advance of a planned Southland fundraiser Friday night.

Trump made his first visit to California as president last March, and most recently came to the Southland in November to tour the devastation of the Woolsey Fire in Malibu.

