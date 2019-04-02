GLENDALE (CBSLA) — A man jumped from a seventh-floor structure on Tuesday in an apparent suicide attempt at the Americana at Brand shopping center in Glendale, police said.

The jumper landed on a man who was with a small child, according to police. The child suffered only minor injuries.

Both men were taken to Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center in Boyle Heights, but their conditions were not immediately available.

In a statement, Rick J. Caruso, the founder and CEO of Caruso, the company that owns and manages Americana, said that he was “heartbroken” over the incident.

“Everyone at Caruso is thinking about and praying for these individuals and their families. We are working with local law enforcement and will provide additional information, as appropriate,” Caruso said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)