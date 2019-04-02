MAR VISTA (CBSLA) — The homeless encampment on Venice and Globe in Mar Vista has exploded in size in the last year and with it so has violent crime.

“It’s becoming a point where it’s just out of control,” said a resident.

“I’m beginning not to feel safe,” said another resident.

On Monday, a man known to frequent the homeless camp was shot in the shoulder by a driver who sped off. Security cameras at a high end auto repair shop caught the shooting on tape.

It’s the second shooting in less than a year. Last July on the same corner a man jumped out of a car and ambushed a homeless man, firing a shot then speeding off.

“Our camera recorded it. That’s why you have it. But all the time we hear shootings. All the time there’s prostitution. There’s drug sales,” said George Frem, owner of the auto repair shop.

Frem blames the city for not doing enough.

“Their burden is coming on me first. Not on the City of Los Angeles. These are the people that run to me. They use me as their restroom,” said Frem.

Residents say they feel like prisoners in their own homes. Those who can, plan to move out.

“It’s getting to the point where it’s dangerous,” said a resident

Residents said they now have to cross eight lanes of traffic to walk across the street where tents are not allowed on the Culver City side.

Culver City is monitored by Culver City police. Across the street is LA City. The homeless are protected by new laws that prevent LAPD from moving them or their possessions.

“How did we end up with judges and representatives that work to the opposite of the benefit of the people while on this side it’s clean and safe and enjoyable to live?,” said Frem.

In a statement Tuesday night, a spokesperson for Mike Bonin, the city council member for the area, wrote:

“The courts have effectively ruled that people can legally live on the sidewalks of Los Angeles unless and until the city provides sufficient housing and shelter for its homeless population.”

Residents who spoke to CBSLA want Council Member Bonin to do more.