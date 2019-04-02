LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The work to repair a water main break will shut down a stretch of Fairfax Avenue in the Miracle Mile area for several hours Tuesday morning.

The pipe burst at about 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Fairfax and 8th Street, near the Petersen Automotive Museum.

Water gushed onto Fairfax, rising to the tires of some nearby cars, before LADWP workers were able to shut off the water. It’s not clear whether any customers were affected by the water main break.

Workers will return to the intersection later Tuesday morning to replace the pipe and repair the street.

The northbound lanes are expected to stay closed between San Vicente to Wilshire Boulevard for the next several hours. The southbound lanes remain open, but delays are expected.