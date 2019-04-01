



– Two armed suspects were shot and wounded by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies late Sunday night in a Compton neighborhood after they allegedly confronted a man in the driveway of his home and then opened fire on him.

The shooting occurred sometime around 10:47 p.m. in the 600 block of Alonda Boulevard. The suspects, who are in their late teens, are believed to be responsible for several car burglaries in the area, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.

Deputies were patrolling the area after receiving a report of two suspects who had confronted a man in a nearby driveway. During the confrontation, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired at the man. He was not wounded.

Deputies patrolling the area came upon the two suspects on a sidewalk. They saw that one of the men was armed, prompting the deputies to open fire on the men.

Both suspects were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s department said. The deputies were not injured. A gun was recovered at the scene.

The exact circumstances which prompted the deputies to open fire were not confirmed. It’s unclear if the suspects also fired on the deputies.

The suspects have not been identified.

Meanwhile, also in Compton, two men were found shot to death at around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Sportsman Drive. The victims have not yet been identified. There was no word on a motive in the shooting or whether it was gang-related. No arrests have been made.