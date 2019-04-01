FONTANA (CBSLA) – An 11-year-old boy died after being involved in a bicycle collision with a friend in a Fontana apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

At around 3 p.m., the victim and his friends were riding bikes in a complex in the 9200 block of Citrus Avenue when his front tire struck the back tire of his 8-year-old friend’s bike, Fontana police said. As a result of the impact, the boy hit his handlebars and fell from the bike.

The victim’s mother initially tried to drive him to a hospital herself, but then stopped at the nearby intersection of San Bernardino and Citrus avenues, where she was met by paramedics, according to police. The boy was eventually rushed by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

The exact cause of his death was not disclosed. The victim was not immediately identified.

Police reported that although neither child involved in the accident were wearing a helmet at the time, the lack of a helmet did not contribute to the boy’s injuries.