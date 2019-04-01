HUNTINGTON PARK (CBSLA) — Five people were hurt, three taken to the hospital, after a car slammed into a fast food restaurant Monday.

LA Fire said two people who were in the restaurant are in critical condition. Two others were treated on the scene.

It happened at a Carl’s Jr. at Santa Fe Avenue and Florence Avenue in Huntington Park.

Two cars got tangled. One car, driven by a woman, veered to the right toward the restaurant, went over the hedges and into the restaurant.

Police said it was a family inside the restaurant that got hit by the car.

Witnesses estimated that the driver is in her late teens or early 20s. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“When I turned the car was in the restaurant and I quickly ran to the other side and as I did there’s a little boy under the car and I was just like ‘oh my God,’ ” the restaurant’s shift manager said.