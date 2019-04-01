  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMblack-ish
    7:30 PMblack-ish
    8:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 8PM
    9:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 9PM
    10:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 10PM
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMMan with a Plan
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Car Crash, Fast Food Restaurant, Huntington Park

HUNTINGTON PARK (CBSLA) — Five people were hurt, three taken to the hospital, after a car slammed into a fast food restaurant Monday.

LA Fire said two people who were in the restaurant are in critical condition. Two others were treated on the scene.

It happened at a Carl’s Jr. at Santa Fe Avenue and Florence Avenue in Huntington Park.

Two cars got tangled. One car, driven by a woman, veered to the right toward the restaurant, went over the hedges and into the restaurant.

Police said it was a family inside the restaurant that got hit by the car.

Witnesses estimated that the driver is in her late teens or early 20s. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“When I turned the car was in the restaurant and I quickly ran to the other side and as I did there’s a little boy under the car and I was just like ‘oh my God,’ ” the restaurant’s shift manager said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s