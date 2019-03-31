CALABASAS (CBSLA) — Authorities said human remains were found inside the wreckage of an old plane that crashed near Calabasas years ago.

It was unclear exactly when the place crashed but some estimated it to be about 5-6 years ago.

It was also unclear if more than the remains of one person was found.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, the discovery was made by hikers who were walking in Liberty Canyon in a remote and hilly area near Calabasas just north of the 101 Freeway, around 3 p.m. Sunday.

The remains were being investigated by sheriff’s homicide detectives.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board were headed to the site to try to shed light on the find.